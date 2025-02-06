Left Menu

Gurugram Police Commissioner Office Secures Landmark ISO/IEC Certification

The Gurugram Police Commissioner's Office has earned an ISO/IEC certification, marking it as the state's first police office with advanced data security, risk management, and women safety measures. Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora explains that this certification builds stakeholder trust and sets a standard for law enforcement agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 06-02-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 23:37 IST
Gurugram Police Commissioner Office Secures Landmark ISO/IEC Certification
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gurugram Police Commissioner's Office has set a precedent in the state by becoming the first to acquire an ISO/IEC certification. This esteemed recognition highlights its advanced security measures, risk management, and a special focus on women safety, according to an official statement.

Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora was awarded the ISO/IEC certificate by Arunendra Dwivedi, Managing Director of SIS Certification, during a ceremony held on Thursday. Arora emphasized the importance of creating a systematic functioning environment that ensures task completion irrespective of the personnel involved.

This certification is a testament to strengthening trust among stakeholders while setting a benchmark for other law enforcement agencies aiming to enhance their information security protocols. The certified functions encompass critical areas such as Arms License, Foreigner Registration Office, Public Helpline, Background Verification, Women Safety, Cyber Security, and Senior Citizen Welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025