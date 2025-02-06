Gurugram Police Commissioner Office Secures Landmark ISO/IEC Certification
The Gurugram Police Commissioner's Office has earned an ISO/IEC certification, marking it as the state's first police office with advanced data security, risk management, and women safety measures. Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora explains that this certification builds stakeholder trust and sets a standard for law enforcement agencies.
The Gurugram Police Commissioner's Office has set a precedent in the state by becoming the first to acquire an ISO/IEC certification. This esteemed recognition highlights its advanced security measures, risk management, and a special focus on women safety, according to an official statement.
Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora was awarded the ISO/IEC certificate by Arunendra Dwivedi, Managing Director of SIS Certification, during a ceremony held on Thursday. Arora emphasized the importance of creating a systematic functioning environment that ensures task completion irrespective of the personnel involved.
This certification is a testament to strengthening trust among stakeholders while setting a benchmark for other law enforcement agencies aiming to enhance their information security protocols. The certified functions encompass critical areas such as Arms License, Foreigner Registration Office, Public Helpline, Background Verification, Women Safety, Cyber Security, and Senior Citizen Welfare.
