Gurugram Police Commissioner Office Secures Landmark ISO/IEC Certification

The Gurugram Police Commissioner's Office has set a precedent in the state by becoming the first to acquire an ISO/IEC certification. This esteemed recognition highlights its advanced security measures, risk management, and a special focus on women safety, according to an official statement.

Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora was awarded the ISO/IEC certificate by Arunendra Dwivedi, Managing Director of SIS Certification, during a ceremony held on Thursday. Arora emphasized the importance of creating a systematic functioning environment that ensures task completion irrespective of the personnel involved.

This certification is a testament to strengthening trust among stakeholders while setting a benchmark for other law enforcement agencies aiming to enhance their information security protocols. The certified functions encompass critical areas such as Arms License, Foreigner Registration Office, Public Helpline, Background Verification, Women Safety, Cyber Security, and Senior Citizen Welfare.

