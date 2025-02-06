Tragedy in Congo: Humanitarian Workers Killed Amidst Conflict
Three local employees of Swiss Church Aid were killed during a humanitarian mission in eastern Congo, amid ongoing conflicts involving M23 rebels. The aid group has suspended its programs and initiated an investigation into the attack, which occurred near Goma.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 06-02-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 23:57 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
In a tragic turn of events, three local employees of a Swiss aid organization were killed on Wednesday while undertaking a humanitarian mission in the conflict-ridden eastern Congo.
The workers from Swiss Church Aid, also known as HEKS/EPER, met their demise in Rutshutu Territory, roughly 50 kilometers north of Goma, a city notably overtaken by M23 rebels last week.
The organization, known for providing essential aid to armed conflict victims, has suspended its operations in the area and launched an investigation into the incident, without specifying those responsible.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate in Eastern Congo as M23 Rebels Close in on Goma
Crisis in Congo: General's Death & M23 Rebels' Advance
Panic in Goma: M23 Rebels Advance Amid Mounting Humanitarian Crisis
Crisis in Congo: Governor Dies Amid Rebel Siege of Goma
Tensions Rise in Goma: Rwandan Military Presence Confirmed