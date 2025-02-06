Tragedy in Congo: Humanitarian Workers Killed Amidst Conflict

In a tragic turn of events, three local employees of a Swiss aid organization were killed on Wednesday while undertaking a humanitarian mission in the conflict-ridden eastern Congo.

The workers from Swiss Church Aid, also known as HEKS/EPER, met their demise in Rutshutu Territory, roughly 50 kilometers north of Goma, a city notably overtaken by M23 rebels last week.

The organization, known for providing essential aid to armed conflict victims, has suspended its operations in the area and launched an investigation into the incident, without specifying those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)