Operation Kavach: A Fresh Start for Elderly Ex-Criminals

On Thursday, police announced the closure of history-sheets for criminals aged 70 or older, an effort part of Operation Kavach aimed at allowing these individuals to reform and reintegrate.

Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun explained that the district initiative analyzed over 2,200 history-sheeters, revealing that 123 were aged 70, with older records tallying over two individuals above 90.

The move seeks to reduce crime and foster community trust, giving those previously labeled as criminals a chance to live with dignity, free from regular police check-ins.

(With inputs from agencies.)