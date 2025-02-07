Left Menu

Operation Kavach: A Fresh Start for Elderly Ex-Criminals

Under Operation Kavach, authorities have closed the criminal records of individuals aged 70 and above to aid their reintegration into society. This initiative, involving over 2,200 history-sheeters, aims to reduce crime, promote trust, and reform those who have lived decades without criminal activity.

Updated: 07-02-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 00:06 IST
  • India

On Thursday, police announced the closure of history-sheets for criminals aged 70 or older, an effort part of Operation Kavach aimed at allowing these individuals to reform and reintegrate.

Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun explained that the district initiative analyzed over 2,200 history-sheeters, revealing that 123 were aged 70, with older records tallying over two individuals above 90.

The move seeks to reduce crime and foster community trust, giving those previously labeled as criminals a chance to live with dignity, free from regular police check-ins.

