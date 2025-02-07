Call for Federal Probe into President Trump's Meme Coin Promotion

Public Citizen, a notable consumer advocacy organization, has officially requested a federal investigation regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's potential breach of gift solicitation laws by endorsing a meme coin.

The advocacy group lodged its complaint with both the Department of Justice and the U.S. Office of Government Ethics on Wednesday. The organization emphasized the need for federal agencies to take action.

They specifically urged a halt to the sale of the meme coin named $Trump. Meme coins, often tied to internet memes and trends, are known for their volatility and limited practical applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)