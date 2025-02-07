Controversy Surrounds Guantanamo Detention for Migrants
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem plans to visit a migrant detention site in Guantanamo Bay as deportations increase under the Trump administration. Criticism has arisen over detainees' legal access and conditions. The initiative is part of Trump's broader immigration policies, with Trump administration expanding detention capabilities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 02:13 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 02:13 IST
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is set to examine a migrant detention site at Guantanamo Bay amid growing deportation measures by the Trump administration, according to a department spokesperson.
The administration recently sent alleged members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua to Guantanamo Bay, sparking concerns over detainees' legal representation and the legality of the deportations.
This move reflects the Trump administration's strategy of expanding immigration detention, with plans to significantly increase capacity at Guantanamo and ease standards for local jail collaborations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump Administration Pushes for PCLOB Resignations
Jaishankar Witnesses 'Confident and Upbeat' Trump Administration in Washington Visit
Trump Administration Expands Deportation Powers
Trump Administration Targets Diversity Programs: A DEI Crackdown
US-India Relations Flourish Under Trump Administration Amidst Quad Collaboration