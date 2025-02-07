Legal Battle Erupts Over Musk's Payment System Access
Democratic attorneys general from several states vowed to file a lawsuit against Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to prevent access to federal payment systems containing sensitive personal information. Concerns are raised about privacy invasion and potential risks to federal payments like Social Security.
- United States
Democratic attorneys general from multiple states announced plans to initiate a lawsuit against Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, challenging its access to federal payment systems.
The group, including New York's Letitia James, highlighted the potential threat to individuals' privacy and essential federal funds, suggesting such access could bypass federal laws.
Concerns echoing from government officials and labor unions focus on security risks and the possibility of disrupting payments for crucial programs such as Social Security and Medicare.
