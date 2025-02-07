Trump Reshapes Federal Workforce: Buyouts, Firings, and Overhauls

Since taking office, President Donald Trump has embarked on a sweeping reform of the U.S. federal workforce. With a series of executive orders, Trump has outlined steps to offer buyouts, dismiss officials, and make it easier to fire civil servants. Central to these reforms is reshaping agency functions and reducing workforce size.

The administration's decision to freeze federal funding has caused widespread concern, threatening numerous federal programs across healthcare, infrastructure, and more. Judicial interventions have temporarily halted these moves, emphasizing the critical legal battles faced by Trump's plans.

Significantly, Trump has ended government diversity programs and faced backlash for potential violations of federal laws governing the hiring and firing practices, further intensifying political and social discourse around his governmental overhaul.

