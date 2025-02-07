Kenyan Police Reinforce Haiti Amid U.S. Aid Freeze

On Thursday, more than 100 Kenyan police officers arrived in Haiti's capital, joining a security mission whose future faced uncertainty after a U.S. funding freeze threatened its operations. Despite a subsequent waiver unlocking some fonds, the mission has struggled against violent gangs controlling much of Port-au-Prince.

Speaking in Santo Domingo, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, alongside Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader, acknowledged that the existing U.N.-backed mission isn't sufficient for resolving Haiti's current crisis. Gangs, often armed with U.S.-sourced weapons, dominate significant parts of the capital city and beyond. Rubio emphasized that Haiti's solutions rest in the hands of its people.

The U.N.-approved mission depends heavily on voluntary member nation contributions and has not met its personnel targets. Kenyan President William Ruto confirmed discussions with Rubio about the mission. U.S. funding concerns, part of President Donald Trump's foreign aid pause, added tension, but waivers have since been issued to aid the security efforts and Haitian National Police.

