Tragic Crash Claims Lives of U.S. Service Member and Contractors in Philippines

A tragic accident in the southern Philippines claimed the lives of one U.S. military service member and three defense contractors on Thursday. The aircraft crash occurred while performing an intelligence mission at the request of the Philippine government, according to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM).

The Beechcraft King Air 300, contracted by the U.S. military, had departed from Cebu and was heading to Cotabato City for an aerial survey. Upon crashing in Ampatuan town, Maguindanao del Sur, no survivors were found, INDOPACOM confirmed in a statement.

Both the U.S. and Philippine authorities are investigating the cause of the crash, described as part of a routine mission under U.S.-Philippines security cooperation. Despite the tragic loss, the two countries remain steadfast defense treaty allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)