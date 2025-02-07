Unexpected Changes in UK Business Landscape

In a series of noteworthy developments across the UK business sector, Abby Thomas has announced her resignation as head of the Financial Ombudsman Service after over two years in position. This move raises questions about the body's leadership direction and future challenges.

Meanwhile, the UK Ministry of Defence has secured Serco Group for a lucrative recruitment contract valued at up to 1.5 billion pounds, encompassing services for the Royal Navy, British Army, Royal Air Force, and Strategic Command. This decision reflects ongoing strategic realignments within the defense sector.

On the retail front, Marks & Spencer is undergoing a leadership change in its clothing division with the departure of Richard Price and the appointment of former Boohoo head John Lyttle. Concurrently, HSBC is engaging in talks for a substantial 15 million pounds pay package for CEO Georges Elhedery, indicating major cost restructuring at the bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)