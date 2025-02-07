Radio Drama on High Seas: Russian Spy Ship in Distress
A Russian spy ship, the Kildin, experienced a fire off the Syrian coast, drifting temporarily before regaining control. The incident, observed by a nearby NATO vessel, raises concerns about Russia’s naval presence in the Mediterranean. Audio recordings reveal communications with a cargo ship urging it to keep distance.
A Russian spy ship, the Kildin, found itself in hot waters off the Syrian coast, temporarily drifting as flames billowed from its smokestack. Military officials disclosed that the Kildin was packed with intelligence-gathering equipment, and a NATO vessel nearby documented the incident with audio and video evidence.
The recordings, accessed by the Associated Press, unveil radio exchanges between the Kildin and a Togo-flagged cargo ship, Milla Moon. In the audio, the Kildin, out of control, instructs the Milla Moon to keep a distance. Despite the fire, the secretive ship did not accept offers for assistance from NATO forces in the vicinity.
The situation exemplifies the logistical hurdles faced by Russia's naval forces in the Mediterranean. The ongoing geopolitical tensions underscore heightened vigilance by NATO to monitor potential threats, like the disruption of critical underwater infrastructure. Nevertheless, Kremlin officials downplayed the incident, attributing it to isolated operational challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
