Dramatic Capture: Police Foil Cattle Smuggling Attempt in Meerut

In Meerut, two suspected cattle smugglers were injured in a gunfight with police. The incident, resulting in the arrest of six individuals, was linked to a case of cow slaughter. Firearms and tools were recovered. The confrontation followed an FIR filed after a cow carcass was discovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 07-02-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 09:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two suspected cattle smugglers were injured during a gunfight with police in Meerut's Nauchandi area, according to authorities on Friday.

The clash, which led to the arrest of four additional accomplices, occurred Thursday night as police confronted the suspects. The operation involved the Nauchandi police and SWAT team.

Officials said the encounter is connected to a February 1 case related to cow slaughter, following an FIR filed by Sub-Inspector Mahesh Kumar. The suspects opened fire on police, leading to retaliatory action and injuries to two individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

