CBI's Pursuit of Justice: Calcutta High Court Admits Appeal

The Calcutta High Court has admitted an appeal from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), contesting the life sentence handed to Sanjay Roy, the convict in the high-profile RG Kar hospital rape-murder case.

This decision came amidst the court's refusal to admit an appeal from the West Bengal government that also challenged the sentence's leniency. The CBI is arguing for capital punishment, a stance shared by the state government, which was not entertained by the court this time.

The incident, involving the brutal rape and murder of an on-duty medic at the hospital, sparked nationwide outrage. The court's decision to hear the CBI's appeal could mark a crucial step in the pursuit of justice for the victim.

