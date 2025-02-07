Left Menu

Russia's Strategic Asset Seizures: A New Era of Economic Control

Russia is accelerating the seizure of domestic assets, affecting key sectors like agriculture and transportation. Recent court rulings have placed strategic assets such as the grain trader Rodnie Polya and Moscow's Domodedovo Airport under state control, highlighting the risks for foreign businesses operating in Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 11:38 IST
Russia is intensifying its pace of domestic asset seizures, with recent court rulings transferring several strategic assets to state control. Notable seizures include Rodnie Polya, a leading grain trader, and Moscow's Domodedovo Airport. This trend reflects Moscow's focus on strategic stability and domestic security, previously a concern mainly for foreign-owned subsidiaries.

The Russian General Prosecutor's office has not commented, but legal experts suggest an increase in state appropriation cases, particularly in strategic sectors. Dual citizens and foreign passport holders face pressure to renounce their foreign ties or risk losing their businesses in Russia, especially those from countries considered 'unfriendly' due to sanctions.

More than a trillion roubles worth of strategic businesses have been taken over by the state in 2023. The seizures underscore Russia's strategy of establishing firm control over assets crucial to its economy and defense, marking a shift towards stringent national security policies. With the pressure of sanctions and economic slowdown, further asset seizures seem inevitable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

