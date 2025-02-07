Delhi-NCR Institutions Face Hoax Bomb Threats

In a dramatic turn of events on Friday, a prominent college and two schools in Delhi-NCR received bomb threats via email, triggering an immediate response from law enforcement agencies.

St Stephen's College, a constituent of Delhi University, Ahlcon International School in Mayur Vihar, and Shiv Nadar School in Noida were the targets of the emails. Police deployed bomb disposal units and dog squads to thoroughly scan the premises.

After a comprehensive search, the Delhi Police declared the threats as hoaxes. Authorities confirmed the safety of students and staff, as nothing suspicious was found in any of the locations. The incidents were eventually classified as false alarms, possibly orchestrated by students.

(With inputs from agencies.)