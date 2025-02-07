Left Menu

Delhi-NCR Institutions Face Hoax Bomb Threats

A prominent college and two schools in Delhi-NCR received bomb threat emails, prompting an emergency response from the police. After thorough investigations, these threats were declared hoaxes. All institutions were searched, and no suspicious items were found, ensuring safety for students and staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 12:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a dramatic turn of events on Friday, a prominent college and two schools in Delhi-NCR received bomb threats via email, triggering an immediate response from law enforcement agencies.

St Stephen's College, a constituent of Delhi University, Ahlcon International School in Mayur Vihar, and Shiv Nadar School in Noida were the targets of the emails. Police deployed bomb disposal units and dog squads to thoroughly scan the premises.

After a comprehensive search, the Delhi Police declared the threats as hoaxes. Authorities confirmed the safety of students and staff, as nothing suspicious was found in any of the locations. The incidents were eventually classified as false alarms, possibly orchestrated by students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

