UN Experts Warn of Humanitarian Crisis in Eastern DR Congo as M23 Conflict Escalates

United Nations human rights experts have raised urgent concerns over the worsening humanitarian crisis in the mineral-rich eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where escalating violence has displaced at least 700,000 people since early January. The ongoing clashes between the Rwandan-backed M23 armed group and the DRC’s armed forces—supported by allied militias and mercenaries—have resulted in over 900 deaths and more than 2,000 injuries, particularly in Goma and surrounding areas.

“We extend our heartfelt support and solidarity to the hundreds of thousands affected by this conflict, many of whom were already living in precarious conditions due to prolonged displacement,” the UN experts said in a statement.

The situation has been described as increasingly dire, with reports of indiscriminate attacks on civilians, targeted ethnic killings, summary executions, and rampant sexual violence, especially against women and girls. Additionally, forced conscription, forced labor, and arbitrary detentions of displaced persons falsely accused of being rebels have exacerbated the crisis. The UN experts also highlighted the particular vulnerability of the Indigenous Pygmy Peoples, urging all parties to uphold their obligations under international law.

Dire Conditions for Displaced Populations

Heavy fighting near densely populated urban centers and displacement camps has led to humanitarian catastrophe. At least two camps have been bombed, while others have been forcibly closed by the M23, violating the rights of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to safe and dignified refuge. Many families now sleep in makeshift tents or out in the open, as the overcrowded camps struggle to accommodate the influx of people fleeing violence.

Despite a recently declared unilateral ceasefire, the humanitarian crisis remains severe. “Displaced persons have no safe haven left as eastern DRC’s crisis takes a deeply alarming turn, disproportionately affecting women and children,” the experts warned.

Acute shortages of food, clean water, and shelter are worsening the crisis. The lack of electricity and clean drinking water heightens the risk of disease outbreaks in a region already prone to epidemics. Medical facilities are overwhelmed, struggling to care for the wounded, dispose of bodies, and treat survivors of sexual violence. The crisis is further compounded by the looting of humanitarian facilities and restrictions on aid access.

Call for Immediate International Action

The UN experts urged the international community to increase financial and logistical support to the DRC government for the protection and aid of displaced persons. They emphasized the urgent need for thorough investigations and accountability for violations of international law.

“As the world watches, millions of displaced Congolese continue to endure unimaginable suffering, longing for peace and a chance to rebuild their lives,” the experts said.

The UN panel also called for renewed diplomatic efforts, particularly through the Nairobi and Luanda peace processes, to reach a sustainable and inclusive political solution. They stressed the importance of accountability mechanisms such as renewed investigations by the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the upcoming Special Session of the Human Rights Council on the DRC.

Regional Security and Next Steps

The experts called on the M23 to halt further military advances, particularly towards Bukavu, where thousands of IDPs have sought refuge. They also urged the DRC government to intensify efforts to protect displaced persons and called on Rwanda to withdraw its military presence and cease support for the M23.

“All parties must return to the negotiating table in good faith for the sake of regional peace and stability,” they concluded.