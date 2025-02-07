Left Menu

Police Personnel Suspended Over Ballia Land Dispute Tragedy

Four police personnel were suspended for negligence in a land dispute case in Ballia, resulting in two deaths. Departmental action is underway against additional officials for failing to prevent the incident despite prior warnings. Legal action has been initiated against 11 individuals involved in the violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 07-02-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 13:24 IST
In a significant development, four police personnel in Ballia's Sikandarpur area have been suspended following allegations of negligence in a land dispute case that tragically resulted in the murder of two people.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh confirmed the suspensions, which include trainee sub-inspector Sumit Singh and others, in response to the violent clash on Wednesday night in Khareed village.

Further departmental actions have been initiated against senior officers for failing to prevent the violence, while an FIR has been filed against 11 individuals as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

