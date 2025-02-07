Left Menu

Hungary Backs U.S. Sanctions on ICC

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto supported U.S. President Trump's sanctions on the International Criminal Court, calling them understandable. He criticized the ICC as a biased political tool and indicated Hungary is reevaluating its cooperation. Meanwhile, the ICC condemned Trump's decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 07-02-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 14:21 IST
Hungary Backs U.S. Sanctions on ICC
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto expressed support for U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court. In a Facebook post, Szijjarto described the move as 'absolutely understandable'.

Szijjarto criticized the ICC, suggesting that it has evolved into a 'biased political tool,' and revealed that Hungary is actively reconsidering its collaboration with the court.

In response, the ICC condemned Trump’s sanctions, which target its staff, heightening tensions surrounding international justice mechanisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
3
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025