Hungary Backs U.S. Sanctions on ICC

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto expressed support for U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court. In a Facebook post, Szijjarto described the move as 'absolutely understandable'.

Szijjarto criticized the ICC, suggesting that it has evolved into a 'biased political tool,' and revealed that Hungary is actively reconsidering its collaboration with the court.

In response, the ICC condemned Trump’s sanctions, which target its staff, heightening tensions surrounding international justice mechanisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)