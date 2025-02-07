Left Menu

Justice Aravind Kumar Highlights Legacy of Fali S. Nariman in Memorial Lecture

Hon'ble Mr. Justice Aravind Kumar of India's Supreme Court delivered the Fali S. Nariman Memorial Lecture, emphasizing the judiciary's role in enhancing fundamental rights and socio-economic justice. The lecture celebrated Fali S. Nariman's contributions to human rights and his belief in constitutional morality guiding public policy.

  India

Hon'ble Mr. Justice Aravind Kumar, a judge of the Supreme Court of India, delivered the Fali S. Nariman Memorial Lecture, highlighting the court's role in securing fundamental rights and socio-economic justice. Justice Kumar emphasized the importance of broader welfare policies to ensure constitutional protection for weaker sections of society.

The lecture paid tribute to the late legal luminary, Fali S. Nariman, recognized for his pivotal contributions to human rights and constitutional law. Justice Kumar praised Nariman's role as a guardian of the legal fraternity's conscience and his profound impact on landmark judgments.

Discussing the significance of the Indian Constitution and the Supreme Court's role over 75 years, Justice Kumar stressed the transformative vision embedded in these institutions. He highlighted the importance of translating constitutional principles into public policies that uplift every citizen, reflecting Nariman's enduring legacy.

