Santorini Shaken: Greece on High Alert Amid Surging Quakes

The Greek island of Santorini faces a high seismic threat, as over hundreds of earthquakes prompt evacuations and the declaration of a state of emergency. Authorities have taken extensive precautions, including shutting schools and deploying emergency responders to ensure public safety across affected regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 15:17 IST
Amid surging seismic activity, Greek officials are closely monitoring Santorini, according to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The premier reassures citizens to stay calm and heed civil protection advisories.

Santorini has entered a state of emergency following a week of relentless earthquakes. Thousands have been evacuated, and stringent safety measures implemented, including school closures and advice to steer clear of vulnerable areas. Emergency services are on high alert, with additional support extended to nearby islands.

During a site visit, Mitsotakis pledged governmental support and stressed the importance of preparedness. Seismologists highlight that while Greece is no stranger to earthquakes, the intensity around Santorini is a rare phenomena, potentially persisting for an extended period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

