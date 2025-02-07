Tamil Nadu Fishermen's Plea Echoes in Parliament
DMK members staged a protest in the Lok Sabha alongside other opposition MPs against the repeated arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan navy. Led by key figures including Kanimozhi, they demanded a permanent solution from the Centre, highlighting the plight faced by over 97 imprisoned fishermen.
- Country:
- India
In a heated session of the Lok Sabha, DMK members, along with other opposition MPs, raised slogans to draw attention to the recurring issue of Tamil Nadu fishermen being arrested by the Sri Lankan navy. Their protest, prominently marked by slogans asking for justice, was aimed at urging the Centre to intervene decisively.
MP Kanimozhi, who was allowed to speak, passionately highlighted the ongoing harassment faced by the fishermen. She pointed out that over 97 Tamil Nadu fishermen are currently languishing in Sri Lankan jails, with more than 210 fishing boats confiscated, crippling their livelihood.
The protest saw active participation not just from DMK cadres but also members of Congress and Left parties, emphasizing that this is a national issue. Placards were raised, calling for justice, as voices demanded that the government find a lasting solution to protect the fishermen's rights and safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- DMK
- Tamil Nadu
- fishermen
- protest
- Parliament
- Sri Lanka
- arrest
- Lok Sabha
- Kanimozhi
- opposition
ALSO READ
Stone Pelting Arrests on Steel Express
Espionage Tensions: Chinese National Arrested in the Philippines Sparks Diplomatic Dispute
Gangster DK Rao Arrested: Inside the Rs 2.5 Crore Extortion Case Shaking Mumbai
World Bank VP Concludes Sri Lanka Visit, Reaffirms Support for Economic Recovery and Long-Term Growth
The Fall of a Property Tycoon: Rene Benko's Arrest