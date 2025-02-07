Tamil Nadu Fishermen's Plea Echoes in Parliament

In a heated session of the Lok Sabha, DMK members, along with other opposition MPs, raised slogans to draw attention to the recurring issue of Tamil Nadu fishermen being arrested by the Sri Lankan navy. Their protest, prominently marked by slogans asking for justice, was aimed at urging the Centre to intervene decisively.

MP Kanimozhi, who was allowed to speak, passionately highlighted the ongoing harassment faced by the fishermen. She pointed out that over 97 Tamil Nadu fishermen are currently languishing in Sri Lankan jails, with more than 210 fishing boats confiscated, crippling their livelihood.

The protest saw active participation not just from DMK cadres but also members of Congress and Left parties, emphasizing that this is a national issue. Placards were raised, calling for justice, as voices demanded that the government find a lasting solution to protect the fishermen's rights and safety.

