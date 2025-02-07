Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Fishermen's Plea Echoes in Parliament

DMK members staged a protest in the Lok Sabha alongside other opposition MPs against the repeated arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan navy. Led by key figures including Kanimozhi, they demanded a permanent solution from the Centre, highlighting the plight faced by over 97 imprisoned fishermen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 15:19 IST
Tamil Nadu Fishermen's Plea Echoes in Parliament
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated session of the Lok Sabha, DMK members, along with other opposition MPs, raised slogans to draw attention to the recurring issue of Tamil Nadu fishermen being arrested by the Sri Lankan navy. Their protest, prominently marked by slogans asking for justice, was aimed at urging the Centre to intervene decisively.

MP Kanimozhi, who was allowed to speak, passionately highlighted the ongoing harassment faced by the fishermen. She pointed out that over 97 Tamil Nadu fishermen are currently languishing in Sri Lankan jails, with more than 210 fishing boats confiscated, crippling their livelihood.

The protest saw active participation not just from DMK cadres but also members of Congress and Left parties, emphasizing that this is a national issue. Placards were raised, calling for justice, as voices demanded that the government find a lasting solution to protect the fishermen's rights and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025