Upholding Justice: The ICC's Unwavering Battle Against Global Impunity

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has declared unwavering support for the International Criminal Court's mission to combat global impunity.

She emphasized the necessity for the ICC to operate without obstacles, applauding its role in ensuring accountability for international crimes and giving victims worldwide a voice.

Von der Leyen asserted Europe's steadfast dedication to justice and the upholding of international law, stating that the ICC's vital work must continue unobstructed.

(With inputs from agencies.)