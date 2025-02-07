Left Menu

Upholding Justice: The ICC's Unwavering Battle Against Global Impunity

The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the importance of the ICC's unimpeded work in ensuring accountability for international crimes. She highlighted Europe's commitment to justice and international law compliance, as the ICC provides a platform for victims globally to seek redress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 07-02-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 15:36 IST
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has declared unwavering support for the International Criminal Court's mission to combat global impunity.

She emphasized the necessity for the ICC to operate without obstacles, applauding its role in ensuring accountability for international crimes and giving victims worldwide a voice.

Von der Leyen asserted Europe's steadfast dedication to justice and the upholding of international law, stating that the ICC's vital work must continue unobstructed.

