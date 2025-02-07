Seattle Consulate Standoff: Protest or Trespass?

The Indian Consulate in Seattle reported facing a law and order issue on Thursday night after unauthorized individuals entered its premises post-office hours. The consulate stated on social media that these individuals, whom they labeled as 'trespassers,' refused to leave despite repeated requests, prompting the need to call local authorities.

One of the individuals involved was Kshama Sawant, whose social media bio states she served as a Seattle City Council Member from 2014 to 2023. In a video circulating online, Sawant is seen claiming her visa application to India was denied because she is on a 'reject list,' which she attributes to her opposition to certain Indian governmental policies.

Sawant took to social media to express her stance, pointing to her political actions, including passing a resolution condemning the Modi government's citizenship laws and achieving a ban on caste discrimination, as reasons for her visa denial. Meanwhile, the consulate maintained that the incident required intervention by relevant authorities and hinted at further actions against the trespassers.

