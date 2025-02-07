Turkey Cedes Afghan Embassy Control to Taliban Amid Diplomatic Shift

In a notable diplomatic development, Turkey has handed over the Afghan embassy to the Taliban, following mounting pressure on Afghan diplomats appointed by the former government. This transition allows the Taliban to install their own representatives.

According to a statement released by the outgoing diplomatic team, the Turkish government's decision was influenced by sustained pressure from the Taliban. Officials in Ankara have yet to provide a comment on the matter.

This move adds to the Taliban's growing list of diplomatic successes, as the group continues to assert control over Afghanistan's international embassies and consulates. Despite challenges in gaining worldwide recognition, they have established ties with regional powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)