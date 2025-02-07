Left Menu

Turkey Cedes Afghan Embassy Control to Taliban Amid Diplomatic Shift

Turkey has transferred control of the Afghan embassy to the Taliban-appointed diplomats, marking a significant diplomatic win for the group. This change was reportedly due to Taliban pressure on both Afghan and Turkish officials. The Taliban now manage over 40 international diplomatic missions.

Updated: 07-02-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 15:41 IST
Representative Image (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a notable diplomatic development, Turkey has handed over the Afghan embassy to the Taliban, following mounting pressure on Afghan diplomats appointed by the former government. This transition allows the Taliban to install their own representatives.

According to a statement released by the outgoing diplomatic team, the Turkish government's decision was influenced by sustained pressure from the Taliban. Officials in Ankara have yet to provide a comment on the matter.

This move adds to the Taliban's growing list of diplomatic successes, as the group continues to assert control over Afghanistan's international embassies and consulates. Despite challenges in gaining worldwide recognition, they have established ties with regional powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

