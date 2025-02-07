Left Menu

J&K Government Prioritizes Elected Representatives in Public Offices

The Jammu and Kashmir government has instructed its employees to prioritize elected representatives in public offices, ensuring adherence to protocol and inviting them to official functions. This directive, issued ahead of the Assembly's Budget Session, emphasizes cooperation and respect towards MLAs, highlighting their crucial role at the grassroots level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-02-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 16:02 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir government has prioritized the engagement with elected representatives through a new directive issued to its employees. This announcement emphasizes that public officials must ensure the prioritization of elected representatives in all public offices, maintaining proper protocol as established by existing government norms and guidelines.

The directive insists that MLAs are to be invited to every official function and meeting within their jurisdiction. 'The participation of elected Members of the Legislative Assembly is vital for effective governance at the grassroots level,' stated a circular released by the General Administration Department's Secretary, M Raju.

Furthermore, all communications and grievances from MLAs should receive prompt attention and respectful interaction from government officers. This initiative underscores the significance of elected representatives' roles amidst the complex dual power structure in Jammu and Kashmir, issued ahead of the upcoming Budget Session of the Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

