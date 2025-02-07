Left Menu

Financial Aid Recall: Woman's Retraction Sparks Policy Backlash

The Maharashtra government's Manodhairya scheme assistance is being reclaimed after a woman retracted her testimony in a rape trial, causing the accused's acquittal. Despite initially receiving aid, her inconsistent statements prompted legal action to recover the funds, highlighting the policy's strict adherence to cooperation during prosecution.

Updated: 07-02-2025 16:32 IST
The Maharashtra government's Manodhairya scheme, aimed at supporting victims of rape and assault, faces scrutiny as financial aid extended to a woman is being reclaimed. This follows her retraction of testimony during trial, resulting in the accused's acquittal, a situation that has sparked policy backlash.

The 40-year-old woman, who had accused her brother-in-law of rape in 2017 while her husband was hospitalized, initially received Rs 25,000 under the scheme. However, her inability to uphold her initial statements during trial proceedings led to a legal obligation to return the financial aid granted.

The District Legal Services Authority emphasized the policy's requirement for victim cooperation and consistency in testimonies. With the Chief District and Sessions Judge's ruling, the government is recovering Rs 1 lakh, highlighting the consequences of testimony deviation in such sensitive cases.

