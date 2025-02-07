Tragic Explosion Claims Lives in Nadia Firecracker Unit

A devastating explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Nadia district, West Bengal, has claimed the lives of four individuals, among them three women, police report. The incident unfolded on Friday in the densely populated Rathtala area of Kalyani.

Another woman sustained critical injuries in the blast and was rushed to JNM Hospital along with the others who were later pronounced dead. Law enforcement and rescue teams are striving to identify the victims and ascertain if they were employed at the factory. Authorities have yet to establish the cause of the explosion.

Firefighters successfully contained a subsequent blaze, which erupted at the site post-explosion, in approximately one and a half hours. A forensic team is en route to aid in the investigation, which continues as officials search for answers.

(With inputs from agencies.)