Global Snapshot: Over 10,000 Indians Imprisoned Abroad

The Ministry of External Affairs has informed Parliament that 10,152 Indian nationals, including undertrials, are incarcerated in foreign jails. This information was revealed by Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, who provided detailed country-specific data.

The data encompasses 86 countries, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE having the largest population of Indian prisoners, totaling 2,633 and 2,518 respectively. Qatar currently holds 611 Indians, though its strict privacy laws prevent detailed prisoner data sharing.

India's global missions play a crucial role in safeguarding the rights of these individuals, offering consular access, and assisting with legal aid. The Ministry also works towards prisoner repatriation and engages with foreign governments for amnesty and sentence commutation.

(With inputs from agencies.)