Kerala Revenue Department Denies Land Conversion for Brewery

The Kerala Revenue Department has denied Oasis Commercial Private Limited's request to convert four acres of paddy field for an industrial project in Elappully village. The decision follows opposition from local parties under the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act. Concerns about drinking water scarcity have been raised.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 07-02-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 17:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Revenue Department has refused the conversion of four acres of paddy fields owned by Oasis Commercial Private Limited in Elappully village, following their request to establish a brewery. The request was turned down due to regulations under the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act.

The opposition, along with the Congress and BJP, have raised objections, emphasizing potential drinking water scarcity as a result of the industrial project. Even the CPI, a coalition partner, has expressed apprehensions regarding the state government's decision.

Palakkad Revenue Divisional Officer Amirthavalli noted that the application was initially declined last September due to an incorrect village name, which has now been corrected in the latest order issued in January. The land remains designated for agricultural use only.

(With inputs from agencies.)

