Left Menu

Tragedy in Surat: Uncovered Manhole Claims Young Life

A case of culpable homicide was filed against unidentified civic officials after a two-year-old boy died by falling into an open manhole in Surat, Gujarat. The incident, involving the Surat Municipal Corporation, led to show cause notices being issued to four officials as the boy's family mourned their loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 07-02-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 17:24 IST
Tragedy in Surat: Uncovered Manhole Claims Young Life
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Surat, Gujarat, where a two-year-old boy, Kedar Vegad, fell into an open manhole and lost his life, prompting the police to register a culpable homicide case against unidentified civic officials.

The mishap, taking place in the city's Variav area, has led to an FIR being lodged under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. The Surat Municipal Corporation, under scrutiny, saw four officials receive show cause notices.

As investigations continue, the boy's grieving family recalls the unfortunate event, urging for accountability and preventive measures to avert future tragedies. This incident has raised significant concerns over civic responsibilities and infrastructure safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025