Tragedy in Surat: Uncovered Manhole Claims Young Life
A case of culpable homicide was filed against unidentified civic officials after a two-year-old boy died by falling into an open manhole in Surat, Gujarat. The incident, involving the Surat Municipal Corporation, led to show cause notices being issued to four officials as the boy's family mourned their loss.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Surat, Gujarat, where a two-year-old boy, Kedar Vegad, fell into an open manhole and lost his life, prompting the police to register a culpable homicide case against unidentified civic officials.
The mishap, taking place in the city's Variav area, has led to an FIR being lodged under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. The Surat Municipal Corporation, under scrutiny, saw four officials receive show cause notices.
As investigations continue, the boy's grieving family recalls the unfortunate event, urging for accountability and preventive measures to avert future tragedies. This incident has raised significant concerns over civic responsibilities and infrastructure safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Houthis Release Galaxy Leader Crew Amid Gaza Ceasefire
Rubio Reaffirms U.S.-Philippine Defense Ties Amid South China Sea Tensions
Fury of Flames: Wildfire Crisis in Southern California
Aftermath of Devastation: LA's Wildfire Scars Unveiled from Above
Uttarakhand Implements India's First Uniform Civil Code