Tragedy in Surat: Uncovered Manhole Claims Young Life

A tragic incident unfolded in Surat, Gujarat, where a two-year-old boy, Kedar Vegad, fell into an open manhole and lost his life, prompting the police to register a culpable homicide case against unidentified civic officials.

The mishap, taking place in the city's Variav area, has led to an FIR being lodged under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. The Surat Municipal Corporation, under scrutiny, saw four officials receive show cause notices.

As investigations continue, the boy's grieving family recalls the unfortunate event, urging for accountability and preventive measures to avert future tragedies. This incident has raised significant concerns over civic responsibilities and infrastructure safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)