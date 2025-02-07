Left Menu

Students Rally Against Rail Disaster Investigation Delays

Thousands of students protested in Athens against delays in the investigation of a 2023 rail disaster that resulted in 57 deaths. With chants of 'Murderers,' they urged action as police maintained order. The conservative government faces heightened pressure as the two-year anniversary of the tragedy approaches.

  • Country:
  • Greece

Thousands of high school and university students took to the streets of central Athens on Friday, obstructing traffic as they voiced their frustration with the government's handling of the investigation into a 2023 rail disaster.

The protestors, marching through the city's heart, passionately chanted 'Murderers! Murderers!' while being monitored closely by a significant police presence, many of whom were in riot gear.

The tragic collision near Tempe, which involved a passenger train being misdirected onto a freight train's path, claimed 57 lives and led to massive public outcry. The conservative government is under mounting pressure as the two-year anniversary of the incident on February 28 approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

