Karnataka Political Allegations: High-Stakes Court Rulings Unfold

Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra asserts that the High Court's dismissal of a petition seeking a CBI probe into the MUDA site allotment case does not exonerate Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Despite the court's decision, multiple investigations against Siddaramaiah, involving allegations of illegal site allotment, continue.

Updated: 07-02-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 18:10 IST
The political landscape in Karnataka remains turbulent as BJP president B Y Vijayendra insists that the Karnataka High Court's recent dismissal of a petition does not absolve Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of all allegations. The petition sought to transfer the ongoing MUDA case investigation to the CBI, citing concerns over impartiality due to Siddaramaiah's influential position.

Siddaramaiah faces allegations related to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site's improper allotment, particularly to his wife Parvathi B M. Vijayendra emphasizes that the High Court's ruling does not clear Siddaramaiah of these claims. Investigations by both the Lokayukta and the Enforcement Directorate are ongoing.

In an adjoining development, senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa received anticipatory bail after the High Court partially ruled in his favor in a POCSO case. The case, filed last year, involves accusations levied by the mother of a minor girl, leading to complexities in Karnataka's political arena amid these judicial proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

