Death Penalty for Mangal Panwar in 'Rarest of Rare' Rape Case

A special court in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has sentenced Mangal Panwar to death for the brutal rape of a 7-year-old girl. The verdict was issued by Special Judge Savita Jadia, who deemed the case to be in the 'rarest of rare' category.

The court's decision was made under section 376 (AB) of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act. A compensation of Rs 5 lakh was also granted to the victim for her mental and physical suffering.

According to District Public Prosecutor Sanjay Kumar Meena, the crime took place on February 27, 2024. The victim was abducted and assaulted near her home. The damning testimony of twenty-two witnesses, along with medical and DNA evidence, led to Panwar's conviction.

