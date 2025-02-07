Unveiling the Transnational Racket: Inside the Illegal Student Immigration Network

India's Enforcement Directorate is unraveling a complex transnational network of agents and facilitators involved in helping Indians enter the US illegally through bogus college admissions in Canada. Authorities are scrutinizing over 8,500 transactions linked to the scheme and have seized assets worth Rs 92 lakh.

The investigation took center stage following the recent deportation of 104 Indians from the US. Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar confirmed that this operation was organized by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Since 2009, 15,668 illegal immigrants have been deported to India.

This racket, which resulted in the tragic deaths of a family attempting to cross the Canada-US border, involved agents manipulating college admissions and processing financial transactions through complicit entities, highlighting a serious international immigration issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)