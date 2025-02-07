Left Menu

Unveiling the Transnational Racket: Inside the Illegal Student Immigration Network

A complex international network facilitating illegal immigration of Indians into the US via Canadian colleges is under investigation by India's Enforcement Directorate. The probe focuses on bogus admissions, financial transactions, and agencies involved in the lucrative smuggling operation leading to numerous deportations and financial seizures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 18:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's Enforcement Directorate is unraveling a complex transnational network of agents and facilitators involved in helping Indians enter the US illegally through bogus college admissions in Canada. Authorities are scrutinizing over 8,500 transactions linked to the scheme and have seized assets worth Rs 92 lakh.

The investigation took center stage following the recent deportation of 104 Indians from the US. Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar confirmed that this operation was organized by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Since 2009, 15,668 illegal immigrants have been deported to India.

This racket, which resulted in the tragic deaths of a family attempting to cross the Canada-US border, involved agents manipulating college admissions and processing financial transactions through complicit entities, highlighting a serious international immigration issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

