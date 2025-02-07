UNDP and West Bengal Forge Partnership for Sustainable Development

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has joined forces with the state of West Bengal in a landmark initiative to enhance vital development priorities. This collaborative effort, outlined in a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), prioritizes development finance, with an emphasis on climate finance to propel human advancement, according to a release on Friday.

A core component of this partnership lies in establishing a gender-sensitive monitoring framework to ensure accountability in data-driven policy-making. Moreover, it seeks to strengthen health systems through advanced digital solutions and a One Health strategy. The initiative will further extend support to marginalized groups, particularly women, by promoting climate-resilient agriculture and sustainable livelihoods.

In light of West Bengal's susceptibility to both immediate and gradual climate-induced events, this alliance will also focus on creating innovative disaster resilience strategies aimed at improving preparedness and adaptive capacity. The MoU was signed by Prabhat Kumar Mishra, Additional Chief Secretary for Finance & Planning and Statistics of the West Bengal Government, and Angela Lusigi, Resident Representative of the UNDP, marking a pivotal advancement in the state's pursuit of sustainable and inclusive growth.

