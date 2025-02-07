Supreme Court Upholds Article 22: Mandating Immediate Grounds of Arrest Disclosure
In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court emphasized the constitutional requirement of informing arrested individuals of the grounds of arrest under Article 22. The court deemed non-compliance a violation of fundamental rights, ordering the release of Vihaan Kumar and condemning unlawful practices like handcuffing. It instructed adherence to procedural safeguards.
The Supreme Court has asserted a critical constitutional mandate, requiring police to inform arrestees of the grounds of their arrest as stipulated by Article 22, a fundamental right.
A bench, comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh, deemed the non-compliance in the arrest of Vihaan Kumar as unconstitutional, thus ordering his immediate release.
Highlighting the unlawful treatment meted out during Kumar's arrest, the apex court condemned practices such as handcuffing, instructing authorities to respect procedural safeguards and issuing directives to prevent future rights violations.
