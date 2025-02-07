BJP Leader P C George Granted Interim Protection by Kerala High Court
The Kerala High Court has provided BJP leader P C George temporary protection against arrest in an alleged hate speech case. George's bail plea was initially denied by the Kottayam District Sessions Court. The court will consider his application again on February 17, 2025.
The Kerala High Court has granted BJP leader P C George interim protection from arrest in connection with a hate speech allegation.
The protection is valid until February 17, 2025, when the court will review George's anticipatory bail request. A case was filed by Erattupetta police following a complaint by Muslim Youth League leader Muhamed Shihab, accusing George of inflammatory remarks.
The BJP leader faces charges under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Kerala Police Act for promoting religious enmity and causing public disorder.
