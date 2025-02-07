Cotton Clash: Father-Son Duo Abused Over Weight Dispute at Gujarat Mill
A man and his son were tied up and abused by a mob at a Gujarat ginning mill, sparking a viral video. The duo, hospitalized after consuming poison, claim they were attacked over a cotton weight dispute. The mill owner alleges they were drunk and abusive.
A disturbing incident unfolded at a ginning mill in Gujarat's Chhotaudepur district where a man and his son, Dinesh and Kaushik Bariya, were tied to a pole and verbally assaulted by a mob. Videos of the confrontation have rapidly circulated on social media.
The pair visited the mill to sell cotton when a dispute over its weight erupted, leading to their attack. In protest, the duo consumed poison and were later hospitalized, according to police sub-inspector Mahipatsinh Solanki.
The mill owner counters that the Bariyas arrived intoxicated and abusive. This contention has spurred a police probe, including blood tests, but no formal complaint has been filed yet.
