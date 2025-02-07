Akashvani DG Reviews ‘Janbhagidari se Jankalyan’ Multimedia Exhibition at Mahakumbh

Dr. Pragya Paliwal Gaur, Director General of Akashvani, conducted an in-depth review of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting’s multimedia exhibition titled ‘Janbhagidari se Jankalyan’ at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj today. The exhibition highlights the programmes, policies, schemes, and key achievements of the Government of India over the past decade.

Dr. Gaur praised the digital photo exhibition, describing it as both “interesting and informative,” as it effectively showcases various welfare schemes initiated by the Union Government. She noted that the exhibition beautifully blends modern technological presentations with the rich mythology and historical significance of the Mahakumbh, offering visitors an engaging and educational experience.

During her visit, Dr. Gaur also inspected several key stalls, including those focused on the Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme, the Publication Division of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Each of these stalls provided detailed insights into the respective initiatives and their impact on public welfare.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Gaur visited the temporary Akashvani and Doordarshan center located in Sector 4 of the Mela area. She conducted a thorough review of the news bulletins and various programmes being broadcast on both Akashvani and Doordarshan. During a review meeting with station officials, she emphasized the importance of real-time updates, ensuring that listeners and viewers remain informed about the minute-to-minute developments occurring at the Mahakumbh.

Dr. Gaur highlighted the role of Akashvani’s special FM channel, ‘Kumbhvani’ (FM 103.5 MHz), in disseminating vital information related to the Mahakumbh. She noted that the FM broadcasts were seamlessly integrated with the public address system at the Mahakumbh grounds, significantly benefiting the large gathering of devotees by providing timely updates and essential announcements.

In addition to her visits to the broadcast centers, Dr. Gaur toured the Media Center within the Mela area. Here, she interacted with journalists covering the event and conducted an assessment of the facilities provided to the media personnel. She ensured that all necessary resources were in place to support efficient and comprehensive media coverage of the Mahakumbh.

Dr. Gaur’s visit underscores the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting’s commitment to utilizing modern communication tools and traditional media to enhance public awareness and engagement during significant cultural and religious events like the Mahakumbh.