Musk's Government Overhaul: Chaos or New Efficiency?

Elon Musk applies his aggressive business tactics to the federal government, leading to chaos and legal battles. Critics warn of inefficiency, as operatives urge caution against rash decisions. Despite financial and advertising setbacks, Musk's 'slash-and-burn' strategy remains influential in politics and governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-02-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 22:00 IST
Musk
  • Country:
  • United States

Elon Musk is applying his aggressive cost-cutting tactics, known from his takeover of Twitter, to the federal government, igniting warnings of impending chaos and significant legal challenges. His methodology involves drastic workforce reductions and ideological-driven changes, drawing criticism and skepticism about the efficacy of such strategies on government scale.

Since obtaining the reins of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk, with President Trump's support, has sidelined professionals, accessed sensitive data, and catalyzed debates on presidential authority. His strategy mirrors his contentious approach at Twitter but raises questions about the sustainability and legality of these practices within public administration.

Amid warnings from past Twitter employees about Musk's leadership style, financial struggles continue at the rebranded platform X, which has seen a substantial drop in advertising revenue and user count. Legal battles with ex-employees and advertisers add further pressure on Musk's approach, possibly undermining his aims within the governmental framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

