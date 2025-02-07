Extension of National Safai Karamcharis Commission Approved for Three More Years

The Union Cabinet has greenlit the extension of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis' (NCSK) tenure by three years, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced.

Set to expire on March 31, the commission will now function until 2028, with financial implications estimated at Rs 50.91 crore.

This extension reinforces efforts to uplift sanitation workers socio-economically, enhance their working conditions, and achieve zero fatalities in hazardous cleaning tasks. NCSK's mandate involves recommending specific action programs to eliminate workforce inequalities, monitoring program implementation, and probing grievances concerning sanitation workers' rights and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)