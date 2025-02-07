Extension of National Safai Karamcharis Commission Approved for Three More Years
The Union Cabinet has extended the tenure of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) for three more years, until March 31, 2028. The move aims to improve the socio-economic status and working conditions of sanitation workers and target zero fatalities in hazardous cleaning tasks.
- Country:
- India
The Union Cabinet has greenlit the extension of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis' (NCSK) tenure by three years, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced.
Set to expire on March 31, the commission will now function until 2028, with financial implications estimated at Rs 50.91 crore.
This extension reinforces efforts to uplift sanitation workers socio-economically, enhance their working conditions, and achieve zero fatalities in hazardous cleaning tasks. NCSK's mandate involves recommending specific action programs to eliminate workforce inequalities, monitoring program implementation, and probing grievances concerning sanitation workers' rights and safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth
Uttarakhand Votes: The Push for a Triple-Engine Government
Uttarakhand Civic Polls: Voter Turnout Hits 25.70% Amid Triple-Engine Government Push
Imran Khan Halts Negotiations Amid Government's Unfulfilled Promises
Government Employees in Pakistan Demand Salary Hikes and Reform Reversals