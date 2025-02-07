President Ramaphosa Tees Off for Charity and Outlines Economic Vision at Annual Golf Challenge

In a bid to raise funds for charity, President Cyril Ramaphosa participated in the annual Presidential Golf Challenge (PGC) this morning, teeing off alongside a diverse group of stakeholders. This year’s event, held at the Atlantic Beach Golf Estate in Melkbosstrand, follows the State of the Nation Address (SONA) and is hosted by the Ministry of Public Service and Administration in partnership with the private sector. The PGC aims to raise funds for charities designated by the sitting President while providing a platform for networking between government and business leaders.

A highlight of the event was President Ramaphosa’s partnership with 11-year-old golfing prodigy Shalom Madlala from Malelane, Mpumalanga. Shalom, a provincial player in the South African Golf Development Board’s (SAGDB) program, showcased his talent alongside the President, symbolizing the event’s focus on youth development and empowerment.

Proceeds for a Cause

Funds raised from the challenge will be donated to the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation, which will distribute them to deserving charities aimed at improving education and promoting skills development across South African communities.

Economic Growth and Job Creation

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the PGC, President Ramaphosa outlined his comprehensive strategy for economic growth and job creation. Emphasizing that investment confidence is on the rise, he noted that South Africa is poised for increased investments and subsequent job creation.

“As I highlighted in the State of the Nation Address, we are focused on growing our economy by ensuring our reforms take root and expanding them into the second phase,” Ramaphosa said. “Our progress in network industries such as electricity, logistics, rail, and ports is already a positive signal to investors, showing them we are serious about addressing the issues that have previously hindered investment.”

The President pointed out that increased investor confidence is a key driver for economic growth.

“With investment confidence up, we anticipate real growth in our economy, leading to job creation. The next phase of reforms will target water management, local government, and regulatory frameworks to eliminate barriers to economic progress,” he stated.

Focus on Emerging Sectors and Inclusive Employment

Ramaphosa reiterated the government’s commitment to expanding public employment programs, with a particular focus on integrating young people, women, and people with disabilities. He identified emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, the green economy, and the digital economy as critical areas for job creation.

“Government is ramping up its public employment programs, integrating them to provide real opportunities for skills development. We are targeting new industries—the green economy, artificial intelligence, and the digital economy—to create sustainable jobs,” he said.

The President expressed optimism about the country’s economic prospects and emphasized the importance of collaboration between government, business, labor, and social organizations.

“Economic growth will be driven by collective effort. I sense a shared desire among South Africans to move the country forward, and the government is committed to facilitating that progress,” Ramaphosa added.

Strengthening International Relations

Addressing international relations, President Ramaphosa emphasized a diplomatic and cooperative approach, particularly in engagements with the United States and South Africa’s role in the G20.

“The United States is a major global player and a vital trading partner. We intend to engage formally and constructively with them,” he said. “I will be sending delegations globally—to Africa, Europe, America, Asia, and the Middle East—to explain our position, particularly our G20 objectives. We want this G20 to reflect African priorities and focus on issues affecting the Global South and humanity at large.”

Ramaphosa underscored the importance of open dialogue and consensus-building in international negotiations.

“Promoting cooperation and dialogue is essential. We believe in engaging with diverse perspectives, fostering a ‘festival of ideas’ where wisdom and facts are shared. Consensus-building is key to moving forward,” he stated.

As the current president of the G20, South Africa takes on the role of host and leader in global dialogue.

“We are leading the dialogue, presenting positions, and remaining open to diverse views. Being open for business means being open to new ideas, even those that challenge our own. Through consensus, we can drive progress,” President Ramaphosa concluded.