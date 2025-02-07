President Ramaphosa Assures Swift Repatriation of Fallen Soldiers from DR Congo

President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that the South African government is working tirelessly with the United Nations (UN) and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to repatriate the remains of 14 South African soldiers who tragically lost their lives in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Speaking to the media on Friday during the annual Presidential Golf Challenge (PGC) at the Atlantic Beach Golf Estate in Melkbosstrand, President Ramaphosa expressed his deep condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers and assured the nation of ongoing efforts to ensure their swift return.

“We are working with the UN and, of course, the SANDF to bring our fallen soldiers back. We're working fervently, and when we get to Tanzania for the summit tomorrow, I hope we will not only address the recent events but also focus on achieving a ceasefire and finding a permanent solution to the longstanding issues in the DRC,” Ramaphosa stated.

The President is scheduled to depart for Tanzania on Saturday to participate in the joint Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) – East Africa Community (EAC) Heads of State and Government Summit. The summit will focus on the escalating security crisis in the eastern DRC, where ongoing conflicts have destabilized the region and led to significant loss of life.

“We want our soldiers to come back. We want peace to prevail in that part of our continent, so the people of DRC can live in peace, and all of us can focus on the development of our own nations,” Ramaphosa emphasized.

The urgency of the summit was agreed upon by the Heads of State and Government of both SADC and EAC, following extraordinary meetings held last month. These discussions aim to outline a clear and effective strategy to restore stability and security in the DRC.

The President’s remarks reflect South Africa’s broader commitment to promoting peace and security across the African continent, while honoring the sacrifices made by its soldiers in pursuit of these goals.