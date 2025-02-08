Noida: Goods worth lakhs destroyed after fire breaks out at cosmetic manufacturing company

Goods worth lakhs of rupees were burnt to ashes in a fire that broke out on the premises of a cosmetics manufacturing company here on Friday evening, a fire official said.

No casualties were reported due to the fire, he said.

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said the fire broke out in Indibo Private Limited located in Ecotech-3 area due to a short circuit.

He said 15 fire tenders were pressed into service and they brought the blaze under control in around three hours.

Choubey said goods worth lakhs of rupees have been burnt in the fire.

