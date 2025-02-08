Left Menu

Four Youths Arrested for Assaulting Excise Team During Drug Peddling Probe

Four youths from Chavara were arrested after allegedly assaulting an excise team investigating a tip-off about drug peddling. The incident escalated from a verbal confrontation to physical violence when the team attempted to inspect the suspects' vehicles. A case has been registered against the accused individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 08-02-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 13:24 IST
Four Youths Arrested for Assaulting Excise Team During Drug Peddling Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, four young men from the Chavara district found themselves in police custody following an alleged assault on an excise team. The team had been dispatched to investigate rampant drug trafficking near a local boat jetty after receiving a credible tip-off.

The excise team, which included a woman officer, encountered the youths during their inspection. Initially, no illicit substances were discovered, but tensions flared when the officials proceeded to check the suspects' vehicles, resulting in a violent confrontation.

Law enforcement swiftly responded to the incident, leading to the arrest of Sinan, Nihas, Al Amin, and Nihar. Police stated that one of the individuals had a prior criminal record. The youths now face serious charges of assault and obstruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025