Four Youths Arrested for Assaulting Excise Team During Drug Peddling Probe

In a dramatic turn of events, four young men from the Chavara district found themselves in police custody following an alleged assault on an excise team. The team had been dispatched to investigate rampant drug trafficking near a local boat jetty after receiving a credible tip-off.

The excise team, which included a woman officer, encountered the youths during their inspection. Initially, no illicit substances were discovered, but tensions flared when the officials proceeded to check the suspects' vehicles, resulting in a violent confrontation.

Law enforcement swiftly responded to the incident, leading to the arrest of Sinan, Nihas, Al Amin, and Nihar. Police stated that one of the individuals had a prior criminal record. The youths now face serious charges of assault and obstruction.

