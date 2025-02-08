Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Reporter Found Dead After Super Bowl

Kansas City reporter Adan Manzano was found dead in a New Orleans hotel during Super Bowl coverage. An arrest was made, with suspect Danette Colbert seen leaving his room. Known for past crimes, Colbert possessed Manzano's belongings. The case remains under investigation. Manzano's community contributions are fondly remembered.

Updated: 08-02-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 14:15 IST
An arrest has been made following the death of Kansas City reporter Adan Manzano, who was in New Orleans for Super Bowl coverage, police announced on Friday.

Manzano, 27, was found unresponsive in Kenner, Louisiana. Investigators arrested Danette Colbert after surveillance footage captured her leaving Manzano's hotel room. A search of her home revealed the reporter's credit card and cell phone, Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley said in a statement.

Colbert, whose criminal record includes theft and drugging of victims, is under scrutiny as authorities continue the investigation. Telemundo Kansas City expressed grief over losing Manzano, praising his professional contributions and mourning with his family.

