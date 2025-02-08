Tragedy Strikes: Reporter Found Dead After Super Bowl

An arrest has been made following the death of Kansas City reporter Adan Manzano, who was in New Orleans for Super Bowl coverage, police announced on Friday.

Manzano, 27, was found unresponsive in Kenner, Louisiana. Investigators arrested Danette Colbert after surveillance footage captured her leaving Manzano's hotel room. A search of her home revealed the reporter's credit card and cell phone, Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley said in a statement.

Colbert, whose criminal record includes theft and drugging of victims, is under scrutiny as authorities continue the investigation. Telemundo Kansas City expressed grief over losing Manzano, praising his professional contributions and mourning with his family.

