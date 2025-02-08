Left Menu

Tragic Incident in Chhatarpur: Child Lured with Chocolate, Accused Arrested

A horrifying incident in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, involved the alleged rape of a five-year-old girl. The police detained the accused, Vinod Ahirwar, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The family reported the crime after rescuing the girl with the assistance of local children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatarpur | Updated: 08-02-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 14:16 IST
Tragic Incident in Chhatarpur: Child Lured with Chocolate, Accused Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident from Chhatarpur district, Madhya Pradesh, a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an accused who was later arrested by the police.

The incident happened in a village near Harpalpur police station on Friday as the accused lured the child with chocolate while she was en route to a feast.

The family, upon the girl's sudden disappearance, discovered her location based on a child's account. Police registered a case and detained 25-year-old Vinod Ahirwar under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025