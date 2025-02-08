Tragic Incident in Chhatarpur: Child Lured with Chocolate, Accused Arrested

In a shocking incident from Chhatarpur district, Madhya Pradesh, a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an accused who was later arrested by the police.

The incident happened in a village near Harpalpur police station on Friday as the accused lured the child with chocolate while she was en route to a feast.

The family, upon the girl's sudden disappearance, discovered her location based on a child's account. Police registered a case and detained 25-year-old Vinod Ahirwar under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)