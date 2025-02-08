Tragic Incident in Chhatarpur: Child Lured with Chocolate, Accused Arrested
A horrifying incident in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, involved the alleged rape of a five-year-old girl. The police detained the accused, Vinod Ahirwar, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The family reported the crime after rescuing the girl with the assistance of local children.
In a shocking incident from Chhatarpur district, Madhya Pradesh, a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an accused who was later arrested by the police.
The incident happened in a village near Harpalpur police station on Friday as the accused lured the child with chocolate while she was en route to a feast.
The family, upon the girl's sudden disappearance, discovered her location based on a child's account. Police registered a case and detained 25-year-old Vinod Ahirwar under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
