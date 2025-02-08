Fragile Ceasefire Inches Forward: Hostages Swapped in Tense Gaza Standoff

Hamas militants released three Israeli hostages, marking a tense exchange in a fragile ceasefire that has temporarily halted the conflict in Gaza. As part of the agreement, Israel freed dozens of Palestinian prisoners.

U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to relocate Gaza's Palestinian population was met with international disapproval, complicating future negotiations aimed at securing a permanent ceasefire. Hamas may hesitate to release more hostages if it believes eviction plans are genuine.

The release occurred amid a closely guarded scene, with Hamas fighters overseeing the transfer before Red Cross officials received the hostages. However, questions linger about the ceasefire's longevity, given the unresolved complexities between the two sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)