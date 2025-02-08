Left Menu

Police Crack Down: Chemistry Graduate Caught in Drug Lab Bust

In Maharashtra's Palghar district, police seized Rs 2.42 crore worth of mephedrone and arrested a chemistry graduate for manufacturing the drug. A raid led to the seizure of the narcotic substance and equipment. The suspect, Amaan Murad, faces charges under the NDPS Act, with further investigations ongoing.

Palghar | Updated: 08-02-2025 16:21 IST
  • India

In a significant drug bust, police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have seized mephedrone worth Rs 2.42 crore and arrested a man allegedly manufacturing the narcotic at his residence. The operation was carried out following a tip-off, leading to the raid at a house in Boisar.

Authorities apprehended Amaan Murad, a post-graduate in Chemistry, who is accused of manufacturing the banned substance on-site. Police also confiscated equipment used for manufacturing during the raid, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Vikas Naik.

Officials have booked Murad under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Investigations are underway to uncover potential accomplices and to trace the network of suppliers and customers linked to the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

