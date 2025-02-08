Left Menu

Crackdown in Assam: Yaba Drug Haul Worth Rs 7 Crore

Assam's Sribhumi district witnessed a major drug bust as police seized Yaba tablets worth Rs 7 crore in two operations. Three individuals were arrested. One raid in Puwamara led to the recovery of 50,000 tablets and another in Longai uncovered 5,800 tablets. Yaba is a banned substance in India.

Guwahati | Updated: 08-02-2025 17:00 IST
In a significant anti-drug operation, Assam Police seized Yaba tablets valued at Rs 7 crore in Sribhumi district, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The seizures took place in two separate incidents, leading to the arrest of three individuals.

During the first operation, law enforcement officials confiscated 50,000 Yaba tablets in the Puwamara area, resulting in one arrest. A subsequent raid in the Longai area saw the recovery of an additional 5,800 tablets, with two arrests made.

Yaba, a potent combination of methamphetamine and caffeine, is prohibited in India. Chief Minister Sarma addressed those involved in drug trafficking directly, indicating ongoing efforts to disrupt illegal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

